On Tuesday, September 5th, the grand opening of the new Alambra fresh milk factory took place.

The event had more than 500 guests, including the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, and the President of the Hellenic Parliament, Annita Dimitriou. It was attended by notable individuals from politics and business, as well as partners and friends of Alambra fresh milk.

During the event, President Nikos Christodoulides cut the ribbon with the Petrou family, who have 40 years of experience in dairy production and are known for their leadership in halloumi production. The Alambra fresh milk facility is one of the most modern milk and juice bottling units, equipped with advanced technology to ensure product quality and safety.

In his speech, Alambra fresh milk CEO George Petrou briefly recounted the company’s history, its beginnings, and its journey. He also paid special tribute to his mother, who inspired the name “The grandmother Agia” for their traditional dairy products 20 years ago, with her image on the packaging, which still reaches homes daily. Mr. George Petrou, CEO of Alambra Fresh Milk, expressed pride in the new milk bottling plant and promised continued growth, support for Cypriot traditions, job creation, and a commitment to consumers, employees, the environment, and partners.

During the opening ceremony for Alambra Fresh Cypriot milk, the Commercial Director, Michalis Petrou, emphasized the company’s dedication to quality and tradition. He spoke of their investment in a state-of-the-art factory with European standards and eco-friendly equipment, ensuring consistent milk quality and freshness.

Their goal, as Mr. Petrou emphasized, is to continue offering high-quality pure products that align with modern consumer preferences. The Alambra fresh milk series includes full-fat, light, low-fat, lactose-free, and Aegean varieties.

President Nikos Christodoulides praised Alambra’s substantial and longstanding contribution to both the dairy industry and the economic sector in Cyprus, particularly through their export activities.

Speaker of the House, Annita Dimitriou, also recognized the Petrou family’s significant contribution to Cyprus’ economy and described Alambra fresh milk as an essential organization for the country’s economic landscape.

The splendid opening night concluded with a reception for all the guests, featuring an artistic performance by the Angelos Avgousti – Maria Theodotou & Friends band.

Kathimerini