It was a historic day for women’s football, as the Cyprus Women’s National Team celebrated its first victory in an official match at the Ethnikos Achna Stadium. Cyprus won on Matchday 2 of the Nations League beating Faroe Islands 1-0 with a goal from Andre Violari giving them three points and four points total and share top place with Azerbaijan in the Nations League.

In their first game Cyprus drew with Azerbaijan. In the other game Azerbaijan beat Montenegro 1-0.

The next set of games will take place 27th October 2023 where Cyprus will play Montenegro and Azerbaijan will play Faroe Islands.

Standings: Azerbaijan 4, Cyprus 4, Montenegro 3, Faroe Islands 0.