The issue of migration will be tackled in its entirety, President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides has said, stating that the issue is among his government’s seven policy priorities.

His comments in an interview with daily “O Phileleftheros,” came as attacks against migrants were recorded during protests that took place in the past week in Limassol and Chloraka.

In his interview published on Saturday, Christodoulides said the government has slashed migration flows by 50% while readmissions have increased by 55% in the last four months.

He noted that the authorities are processing 1,800 asylum applications per month compared with 1,000 in previous periods, while they are in consultation with the Supreme Court with a view to further increase the number of application processing.

“We will hire new staff for (application) examinations and we are preparing a new pre-departure centre,” Christodoulides said, explaining that illegal migrants will be arrested and placed in the centre until their deportation.

He also recalled that the government has tabled a bill for the creation of a Deputy Ministry on Migration expressing hope that the Parliament will respond swiftly with its approval.

“Therefore, I can say that migration will be tackled,” he stated.

Asked on the recent incidents of violence, the President condemned any form of violence and said that the incidents were unacceptable.

He also stated that he was not satisfied with the explanations given by the Police concerning its operational plan and for this reason he requested from the Minister of Justice and Public Order to submit a note with the conclusions over the Police’s response.

“From what I heard I was not at all satisfied,” he said.