The football match between Nea Salamina and Ethnikos Achna, which was set to take place at the “Amochostos” stadium at 7 pm today has been postponed after referees decided to go on an indefinite strike due to a series of bomb attacks targeting them.

The referees have made a resolute demand for the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) and the government to implement enhanced security measures to combat the attacks.

In a statement, they expressed condemnation for the fact that, despite numerous bomb attacks in recent years, law enforcement authorities have failed to resolve any of the cases.

In response, the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) issued an announcement expressing its support for the referees’ demands.

The announcement:

“The Cyprus Football Association announces the postponement of today’s match in the 4th round of the Cyta Championship for the 2023/2024 season, between Nea Salamina and Ethnikos Achnas, following the decision of Elite Category referees to abstain from their duties starting today until further notice.

The CFA has received a letter from the referees, stating that they have taken this decision due to the continuous attacks they and their families have been subjected to, as well as the fact that no case has been solved by the competent authorities.

The CFA once again expresses its deep concern about the repeated malicious actions and the creation of terrorism against our referees.

Our support for the referees and their families is unquestionable, and we hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice through police investigations.

The CFA also informs that it is immediately arranging a meeting with the referees, as well as with the relevant state authorities, to discuss matters related to the security of referees, with the aim of their prompt return to the fields and their duties.”

