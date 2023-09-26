Cyprus ranks 22nd among the European Union member states in relation to gender equality and is in 106th place among 146 countries globally, Commissioner for Gender Equality, Josie Christodoulou said on Tuesday addressing a public consultation event at the Presidential Palace on the new National Strategy for Gender Equality 2024 – 2026.

She said that it is no coincidence that the UN Secretary-General talks about deterioration regarding gender equality, adding that according to the European Institute for Gender Equality (2020), at the current rate it will take more than 60 years for equality in the EU and 300 years at international level.

Christodoulou noted that the aim is to integrate gender dimension in all Ministries and Deputy Ministries in practice, to cultivate the culture of gender equality and to turn words into actions. She also said that the Strategy will serve as the main policy document for equality between males and females and the guideline for all the actors involved and for all the state policies.

The Commissioner also said that the aim is through a holistic approach to promote women’s active participation in society, creating a gendered political, economic and social framework, and an environment that is friendly and welcoming for both women and men. She explained that actions are planned and implemented with the aim of consolidating the culture of gender equality and demolishing anachronistic stereotypes and prejudices.

As regards the current administration she said that the representation of women amounts to 46.1% in the first appointments of the Government, while in the Cabinet (Ministers/Deputy Ministers) the percentage reaches, for the first time, 41.17%.

Sokratis Melis, on behalf of the General Directorate of Development at the Finance Ministry said that the Directorate is responsible for coordinating the preparation of programmatic and strategic documents submitted to the European Commission, such as the national strategic policy document for gender equality.

He said that he expects that by the end of the year the new National Strategy for Gender Equality 2024-2026 will be completed and submitted to the competent services of the European Commission.

Niovi Georgiades, from the Office of the Commissioner for Gender Equality, spoke about the methodology for the consultation process saying that there are currently 13 working groups from all spectrums of the society whose contribution is valuable adding that the Ministries and Deputy Ministries are represented, with gender equality officers and individuals who can also contribute with their expertise.