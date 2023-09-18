The President participates in the morning in the opening segment of the High – Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

Moreover, he will have the opportunity to meet with heads of state and government who attend the forum.

On Tuesday, Christodoulides will attend a reception hosted by the UN Secretary – General Antonio Guterres, at the UN headquarters, in the honour of heads of state participating in the General Assembly.

Later on, he will attend the opening session of the General Assembly, which will be addressed, among others, by the UN Secretary General, the US President Jo Biden, the King of Jordan Abdullah II and the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Following that the President will have a meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Later on, he will meet with the Director of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network Jeffrey Sachs. They will discuss issues related to climate change and the Republic of Cyprus initiative to address its impact in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Following that, the President will have separate meetings with the President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski and the President of Moldova Maia Sandu.

He will later on address the Leaders’ Dialogue on “Unity and Solidarity”.

In the evening the President will attend with his spouse Philippa Karsera Christodoulides the reception hosted by President Biden and his spouse Jill, for the headers of state participating in the UN General Assembly.