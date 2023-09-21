Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, continues on Thursday his meetings in New York. He will meet, inter alia, with officials of the US and China, as well as with the Prime Minister of Iraq.

Christodoulides will begin his programme with a breakfast meeting with Ernst and Young EMEIA Area Managing Partner Julie Teigland.

Afterwards he will have a bilateral meeting with the Chinese Vice President Hang Zheng and after that a meeting with the American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch.

Following that he will have separate bilateral meetings with the US Acting Deputy Secretary Victoria Nuland, the Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Al Sudani, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Later on, he will have a meeting with Exxon Vice President of Global Exploration John Ardill and a meeting with CVC Capital Partner James Christopoulos.