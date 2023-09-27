Cyprus police participate in a new joint operation with Frontex for the repatriation of nationals of third countries, who resided illegally in the Cyprus Republic. The operation is in cooperation with the Greek authorities.

This is the tenth time Cyprus police participate in joint operations with European countries, under the coordination of Frontex.

According to a police press release members of the Aliens and Immigration Office of the Cyprus Police are taking part in the operation for the forced repatriation of 16 nationals of third countries who were in Cyprus illegally. The operation is taking place with the Greek authorities on a joint flight.

From the beginning of this year until today (September 27), the total number of third-country nationals who have returned to their countries of origin, through voluntary or forced repatriation operations, amounts to 6,918, while the arrivals in Cyprus were 7,592.

The return/deportation rate on arrivals stands at 91%.

The next repatriation flight is scheduled for October 31.