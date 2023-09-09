In August 2023, a surge in beer exports by 113.6%, or 193,315 litres, led to a 1.5% increase in total beer deliveries which includes domestic market and exports. According to data from the Statistical Service of Cyprus, beer deliveries in August 2023 reached 5,195,978 litres, showing a 1.5% increase compared to August 2022. Deliveries of beer to the domestic market decreased by 2.4% compared to last August, totalling 4,832,426 litres. On the contrary, beer exports in August 2023 recorded an impressive increase of 113.6%, reaching 363,552 litres, up from 170,237 litres in August of the previous year.Beer exports soar by 113.6% in August 2023, driving deliveries’ growth