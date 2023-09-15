Cypriot films and artists won important awards and distinctions at international film festivals. A press release by the Deputy Ministry of Culture says that Cypriot director Savvas Stavros’ film “Buffer Zone” received two awards at the 2023 Drama International Short Film Festival.

The film, which participated in the national competition section of the Festival received the Drama Queer award and the Male Performance award for the young protagonist of the film, Andreas Markou.

The Deputy Ministry announced that this year, two Cypriot productions participated in the national competition section of the festival. “Buffer Zone” and “Athalassa” by Argyro Nikolaou. Another Cypriot director, Maria Tomazou, won the Special Prize of the International Committee, for her animated film “The Tornado Outside”.

The film ‘Embryo Larva Butterfly’ by Kyros Papavassiliou, which had its world premiere in the competition section of Karlovy Vary 2023, was also a great success, the press release reads.

The film “IMAN” by Corinna Avramidou and Kyriakos Tofarides continues its successful course at various festivals. The Film participated among others, in the Film Festivals in Sofia, Beirut, Ecuador, Peru, Los Angeles, London, Poland, Alexandria and Amsterdam.

The film received several awards, among them the best film award at the San Antonio Independent Film Festival in Ecuador, the best fiction film at the INCA Imperial International Film Festival in Lima, (Peru), the Special Jury Prize at the Los Angeles Greek film festival, (USA), best actress honor for Stephanie Atala at Los Angeles Greek film festival (USA), best film and best direction at London Greek film festival (UK), best actress for Rita Hayek and Stephanie Atala at London Greek film festival (UK).

The films .DOG by Yianna Americanou, as well as the film “Senior Citizen” by Marinos Kartikkis, also won awards at international festivals and they are still competing in various festivals.

The Deputy Ministry said that 2022 was an important year for Cyprus as co-production “Mediterranean Fever” by Maha Haj (France, Germany, Cyprus, Palestine) won the Un Certain Regard Best Screenplay Award at Cannes Film Festival.