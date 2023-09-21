Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kombos held on Thursday a series of contacts with counterparts in the framework of the High-Level Week in the context of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry press release issued here today, Kombos also took part in the working dinner hosted by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on transatlantic relations.

The Cypriot FM held a bilateral meeting with the Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis, with whom he discussed issues of mutual interest including the relations between EU and Switzerland. Kombos briefed the Swiss Foreign Affairs Minister on the state of play of the Cyprus problem and Nicosia’s efforts to revive the negotiating process on the Cyprus problem.

Kombos also met with the Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki with whom he confirmed the two sides’ commitment to boost contacts and deepen bilateral relations. They also discussed the Cyprus problem and the peace process in the Middle East.

According to the press release, Kombos had a meeting with his Andorran counterpart Imma Tor Faus, with whom he exchanged views on strengthening the two countries’ bilateral ties. Moreover, he expressed Cyprus’ support to the conclusion of an Association Agreement between the EU and Small States.

Kombos also met with the Foreign Minister of Guyana, Hugh Todd, discussing ways of deepening relations between the two countries both at a bilateral and a global level.

The Cypriot Minister also met with the Foreign Minister of Lebanon Abdallah Bou Habib, discussing the latest developments on the Cyprus problem. The two officials exchanged views on the migration issue, as well as current regional developments.

He also met with the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich, with whom he signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries aiming to strengthen bilateral relations.

Kombos’ contacts on Wednesday concluded with a meeting with his Albanian counterpart, Igli Hasani, focusing on further strengthening bilateral ties, while they discussed the Cyprus problem and Albania’s EU accession process.

On Wednesday Morning, Kombos also signed on behalf of Cyprus the agreement in the context of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, on the conservation and sustainable use of maritime biodiversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, while he attended the UNGA during the Cyprus President’s address.