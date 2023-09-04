Bouyiourdi derives from the same word in Turkish, which means an official tax document; the same word is also used in Greece.

This appetizer is traditionally from Thessaloniki, with roots in Asia Minor. The feta cheese is baked with tomatoes, peppers and chilli, and served in individual ceramic pots or one large one.

It’s simple to prepare, very tasty and the chilli and tomatoes complement the saltiness of the creamy gooey feta.

If you can’t find Kasseri cheese for the topping, some great alter-natives to use are kefalograviera, kefalotyri, Gruyère, Gouda or Mozzarella.

Ingredients:

6 tbsp olive oil

400g Greek feta cheese, thickly sliced

1 fresh chilli, thinly sliced or ½ tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp of oregano

1 green pepper

1 red pepper

2 large ripe tomatoes, thinly sliced

180g Kasseri or Kefalotyri, coarsely grated

Freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Preheat the oven to 190c / gas mark 5.

Place the pepper directly on the naked gas flame to scorch, turning often until charred and the flesh has softened. Place in a plastic bag and leave for 5 minutes to make it easier to peel.

Remove the skin from the peppers and wipe, then cut it into slices.

Brush the pots or one large pot (24cm) with olive oil and place half the tomato slices on the base, then half the peppers. Sprinkle the chillies and season with freshly ground black pepper.

Cover the peppers with the entire feta slice and sprinkle with oregano and half the grated cheese.

Drizzle with some olive oil, cover with the remaining peppers and top with the remaining tomato slices.

Finally, sprinkle with the remaining grated cheese, oregano and drizzle with the remaining olive oil.

Bake your bouyiourdi in the preheated oven; for the indivi-dual pots, allow 20 minutes, and for the large pot, 30 minutes, or until the cheeses have melted and are golden.

Serve warm with lots of fresh or toasted bread to mop up the feta and the juice.