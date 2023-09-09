The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the European Commission and the bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage held an event on Friday to mark the completion of the conservation works for the mosque in Kalo Chorio, at Larnaca district. The conservation works were carried out by the bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage, with funding from the European Union.

In his welcome address, Kjartan Bjornsson, Deputy director in DG Reform and Head of Unit for Cyprus Settlement Support said that “the shared culture heritage of the island continues to be preserved thanks to the cooperation of the Technical Committee, the UNDP and EU”.

He added that “since 2012 over 128 cultural heritage sites island-wide have been conserved, structurally supported, physically protected or restored by TCCH and UNDP with the support of the European Union amounting to a total funding of around 25 million euros”.

Furthermore, Jakhongir Khaydarov, Head of the UNDP Cyprus expressed his gratitude and said that “the completion of the conversation works at the mosque in Kalo Chorio/Vuda is a remarkable milestone in our ongoing efforts to safeguard the cultural heritage of Cyprus. This project not only revitalizes historical sites but also fosters a deeper sense of unity and understanding among communities”.

He also mentioned that “the support from the European Union, alongside the unwavering commitment of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage, underscores the importance of collective action in preserving our shared past for future generations”.

Sotos Ktoris, Greek Cypriot Co-Chairman of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage said that “today’s gathering marks, once again, our commitment to preserve cultural monuments all over Cyprus. It reflects an acknowledgement of the spirit of our shared heritage, of collaboration, and of mutual respect,” adding that “the efforts of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage remind us of a crucial principle that the sanctity of cultural and religious monuments transcends community boundaries”.

He expressed his thanks “to the UNDP for their pivotal role in implementing this project. Their expertise, dedication, and commitment ensured that the conservation works have encapsulated the essence of the mosque’s historical and cultural significance,” adding that projects such as the conservation of the mosque in Kalo Chorio “light a path of hope”.

On his part, Ali Tuncay, Turkish Cypriot co-chair of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage said that the mosque “is a brilliant reminder of our rich cultural past and it is our common responsibility to preserve our shared heritage, not only ourselves but for the next generations to come”.

He added that “cultural heritage is an important tool to develop the most needed confidence and trust between the Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots. Therefore, it is our common responsibility to respect and protect each other’s cultural heritage.”

A tour of the mosque and the unveiling of a plaque took place, while the event was also attended by a number of Turkish Cypriots.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.