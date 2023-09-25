Condensation is a key cause of damp and mould, and there are some simple steps people can take to help reduce its build up and support our efforts to tackle the issue.

Keep your home:

Clear of moisture – including covering boiling pans when cooking; closing doors to prevent steam escaping into other rooms when cooking, drying clothes, having a bath or shower; and wiping down any areas where there is a build up of moisture.

Ventilated – including opening a window or using an extractor fan when cooking or washing; and not blocking air vents.

Warm – including using draft proofing to keep heat in your home; and open doors to other rooms to allow the heat to circulate around your home.

For more information visit https://orlo.uk/2qz96