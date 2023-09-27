The local policing commander for south London has come together with community members following the tragic murder of a 15-year-old girl in Croydon.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain said: “This is every parent’s worst nightmare and I know the officers who responded this morning – along with our emergency service colleagues – are devastated at the victim’s death.

“This is an emotion I share – and I know people across Croydon will be feeling the same.”

Shortly after 08:30hrs on Wednesday, 27 September, we were called to reports of a stabbing in Wellesley Road.

Officers were on the scene within two minutes of the call being received.

They provided emergency first aid along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Sadly, despite their efforts, a 15-year-old girl died at the scene.

Her family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

We carried out urgent enquiries to find the suspect – and within around 75 minutes of the incident happening – a 17-year-old boy was arrested in New Addington.

He remains in custody and will be questioned by detectives.

We remain in the early stages of our investigation, however based on what we know so far, we are not looking for anybody else at this time.

From our initial enquiries, we believe the suspect knew the victim.

We are not in a position to release the victim’s identity at this time.

Chief Superintendent Brittain added: “We will continue to work with our community contacts over the coming days and weeks to ensure those directly affected get the right support – and to ensure the wider community can come together and grieve.

“I know there will still be many questions about what happened here today. Our specialist team of homicide detectives will be working to find those answers and we’ll update you as the investigation continues.”

Donna Murray Turner, safer neighbourhood chair in Croydon, said: “The impact this has had on the community is immense. It is devastating that another young life has been taken and we the community stand with our partners and the family in honouring that grief and that mourning.”

Croydon Central MP Sarah Jones said: “I’m heartbroken that a child in my town has been killed on her way to school and I cannot imagine the grief that her family will be going through at this time. I want to thank the police and the ambulance service for trying so hard to save her life. They run into danger and I know they will also be suffering today.”

Jason Perry, Mayor of Croydon, said: “I think it’s fair to say that we all personally feel devastated by the events that have happened in Croydon this morning and that tragic loss of such a young life. The community are feeling that hurt right now and we will do everything we can to support them.”

Anyone who witnessed what happened who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 1601/27Sep.