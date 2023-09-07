Experience a captivating transformation of the City of London’s esteemed Bartholomew Fair, featuring an immersive three-week extravaganza of free stunning performances and cultural events. From August 31st to September 16th, the City has become a stage, showcasing a diverse array of exhilarating live entertainment. This epic resurrection of Bartholomew Fair in the heart of the City of London promises more than 250 free events, live performances, and unique spectacles, reimagining the capital’s most illustrious historical event for today’s audiences. The exciting full programme includes the world-premiere of RESURGAM, a stunning vertical dance performance on St Paul’s Cathedral; Dinner for All, a major immersive theatrical circus experience; and Carnesky’s Showwomen Spectacular, a new promenade theatrical show directed by Olivier award winner Marisa Carnesky. You can check out the full schedule and line-up on the official Bartholomew Fair website.

Photos Stavri Kay