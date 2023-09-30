The President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, will hold a meeting with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, tomorrow, October 1st, at the Presidential Palace. Together, they will then attend the military parade that will be held on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of Cyprus Independence.

This is the first time that the head of a European Institution will participate in the celebrations for the Cyprus Independence Day, a statement from the Presidency says.

President Metsola will be at the Presidential Palace on Sunday morning, October 1st, where she will receive an official welcome from the President of the Republic.

A private meeting will follow and then the two Presidents will sit down in extended talks with their delegations. Later they will make statements to the media.

Afterwards, the President of the Republic will receive the salute of the military parade, which will also be attended by President Metsola.

During her stay on the island, Metsola will also have a meeting with the President of the House of Representatives, Annita Demetriou and will also visit the EU House.