Chicago’s National Hellenic Museum (NHM) is hosting the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America’s centennial exhibit Legacy, Renewal & Unity: Celebrating 100 Years of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, from September 16, 2023, through February 11, 2024.

We are thrilled to announce we are hosting Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America’s centennial exhibit, “Legacy, Renewal & Unity: Celebrating 100 Years of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America,” from September 16, 2023, through February 11, 2024. Along with Legacy, Renewal & Unity, we are honored to host Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate: Protecting the Future of Faith

These incredible exhibits were made possible through a generous grant from Leadership 100 to the Archdiocese’s Centennial Committee and the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. We’re deeply grateful for their support. Both exhibits were designed by A. Stein Production, Inc. of New York City, and we couldn’t be prouder to showcase them as part of our commitment to the Greek-American community.

Join us at the National Hellenic Museum, open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.