Officers investigating an assault on a 15-year-old boy are today releasing CCTV images in connection.

At around 2.45pm on Wednesday 20 September at West Ham underground station, a man threw a bottle at the boy, before approaching him at the bottom of the Jubilee Line escalator and assaulting him.

The attack resulted in the boy losing consciousness and bleeding from his mouth.

Detectives would like to speak to the man in the images who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2300111116 of 20 September. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.