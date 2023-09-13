Do you recognise this man?

Detectives investigating a serious assault are releasing CCTV image in connection.

At 12.50am on Sunday 20 August, the victim tapped through the barrier to exit London Bridge Underground Station, when a man tailgated behind him alongside two other men who tapped through.

Following a brief altercation between the men the victim was punched to the face multiple times and kicked in the head. He was taken to hospital and sustained a bleed to the brain.

One man has been arrested and released under investigation.

Detectives believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 40 of 20 August.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.