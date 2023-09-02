Do you recognise this man?

Detectives investigating a sexual assault on the tube are today releasing this image in connection.

At around 10.25pm on Sunday 6 August, a man boarded a northbound Northern Line tube at Kennington. While onboard, the victim approached a man, who also boarded at Kennington, to ask whether he was on the correct train. The victim was then sexually assaulted by the man. The victim moved to another carriage.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300092243.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.