British High Commission in Cyprus condemns the violence against migrants in Chloraka and Limassol.

In a post of the official account of BHC on platform X, @UKinCyprus, it expresses concern for the impact escalating tension has on residents and on social cohesion.

“Cyprus accommodates thousands of migrants and refugees, as well as millions of tourists yearly. We stand with all those affected” the High Commission noted.

On Friday night, far-right anti-migrant protesters attacked migrants and broke shops in Limassol Molos area, cars and motorbikes were set on fire. Similar events took place the week before in Chloraka, a village in Pafos district.