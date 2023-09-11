AEK Blacks started off their campaign in the top division of the Watford Friendly League with a hard fought win over a spirited Borehamwood.

With a 1pm kick off, the sun and high temperatures made it challenging for both teams and it was Borehamwood who took the game to AEK who started brightly and went 1-0 early on. AEK got into rhythm and after a good spell, equalised from a Lucca finish after the GK spilled Angels shot.

With the score level at half time, both teams were keen to gain a foothold. It was AEK who took the lead however; a great cross from Marcus from the right evaded the defence and with Michael showing great pace, hit a left foot volley low into bottom corner. With their tails up, AEK were playing with confidence and their pressure paid off, scoring their third from a cool Jatian header from Kyros’ excellent corner.

A good opening performance from AEK who start their season brightly coming out 3-1 winners.

Goals – Lucca, Michael, Jatian

MOM – Marcus- disciplined midfield performance showing his quality on and off the ball.

The team is being sponsored by GN Law and The Fit Factory