Cyprus needs to have peace and all Cypriots, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, Maronites, Armenians and Latins must live in a homeland of peace and friendship, mayor of occupied Famagusta, Simos Ioannou said on Thursday evening, addressing an event on the occasion of the International Day of Peace. Speaking at the same event, Turkish Cypriot Famagusta “mayor” Süleyman Uluçay said that Cyprus should be the bridge of cooperation and friendship between two great states, Greece and Turkey.

The event titled “We are together” took place in the walled city of Turkish-occupied Famagusta.

Ioannou said that Cyprus is longing for peace for decades, adding that future generations should not live in doubt. He spoke about his childhood in Famagusta and about his parents who taught them not to hate anyone.

Uluçay noted that younger generations should live in peace and hope and called on everyone to leave anger and resentment aside. He also said that there can be a better future if we work together with love, respect and trust.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.