Barnet’s schools outperform national averages

Schools in Barnet have achieved outstanding results in the 2022 – 2023 academic year, with many schools showing improvements compared to the national average.

Almost all schools across the early years provision (birth to five years old), all the way through to key stage (KS) 5 (16 – 18 years old), have performed significantly well, with attainment scores and national averages much higher than in previous years.

Key results:

Across the early years provision (birth to five years old), the percentage of pupils achieving a good level of development increased in Barnet to 70.4%, taking the borough above the national average of 67.3% in 2023. Approximately 235 more pupils in Barnet achieved a good level of development in 2022/23 compared to 2021/22.

KS2 (seven – 11 years old): scores in reading, writing and maths combined remained in the top 20%, with the progress made between KS1 (five – seven years old), and KS2 being in the top 10% nationally.

Over the last six years, A-Level results in Barnet have consistently been in the top 5% of the country.

Councillor Pauline Coakley Webb, Cabinet Member for Family Friendly Barnet, said: “It is extremely positive to see schools in Barnet outperforming national averages. We are lucky to have some of the best schools in the country in our borough.

“This year’s achievements demonstrate just how much hard work pupils are putting into their studies and are a testament to the tremendous dedication of staff and the whole school community.”

Barnet student’s progression rates on to Higher Education* is third highest in the country for non-free school meals students and six highest for FSM students. The percentage of 17- and 18-year-olds not in education, employment or training is extremely low, ranked fourth best nationally.

*Higher education is the name for qualifications and courses you can take after 18. It includes diplomas, foundation years, bachelor’s degrees, degree level apprenticeships and more.

Full breakdown of results

Early Years (Birth to five years old)

The percentage of pupils achieving a good level of development increased in Barnet and moved, once again, above the national average, having dropped below national average in 2022. The percentile ranking nationally improved from 55th percentile in 2022, to 18th percentile in 2023.

Key Stage 1 (Five – Seven years old)

Year 1 Phonics: (a method for teaching people how to read and write an alphabetic language) saw a 4% increase of pupils meeting the required standard in Barnet, above the national average. This places the borough 3rd in the country.

The attainment score across KS1 also increased significantly in Barnet, with the borough ranking nationally in the top quartile.

Key Stage 2 – (Seven – 11 years old)

At the end of KS2, the attainment score in reading, writing and maths combined remained in the top 20%, with the progress made between KS1 and KS2 being in the top 10% nationally.

Key Stage 3 – (11 – 14 years old)

At Key Stage 3 students carry out internal assessments, however these are not externally reported.

Key Stage 4 – (14 – 16 years old)

Over the last six years, students in Barnet have performed exceptionally well in their GCSEs, with the borough ranking third highest in the country based on Attainment 8 scores in 2021 and 2022.

The average Attainment 8 score for GCSE pupils was 57 which is well above the 2019 national average of 46.7, and in line with Barnet’s 2019 score of 57.1.

The percentage of pupils with a strong pass (grade 5 or above) in both English and Maths was 66.9%, which is higher than the Barnet 2019 average of 62.7% and over 20 percentage points above the 2019 national average of 44.1%

Key Stage 5 – (16 – 18 years old)

Students across Barnet received their A-level results last month, with many schools across the borough having reported achieving their best ever results. Over the last six years, A-Level results in Barnet have consistently been in the top 5% of the country.

96.7% of A-level examinations in Barnet were awarded an A* to E grade. This almost matches the London average of 96.9%, but is just below the national average of 97.3%

81.3% of students achieved an A* to C grade (above the national average of 75.4%). 62.7% achieved an A* to B and 36.3% A* to A. The percentage awarded an A* to A is 9.1 percentage points higher than the national average (27.2%) and is 6.3 percentage points above the London average (30%).