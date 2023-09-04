Ten of Barnet’s most inspiring women and girls have been recognised in a new council-backed awards programme for their outstanding contribution and accomplishments in the fields of business, sport, environment and community and culture.

The inaugural InspirationAll Awards were presented to the winners and runners-up at a packed ceremony held at Middlesex University on Friday 1 September.

Launched this earlier this year on International Women’s Day (8 March), hundreds of borough residents and community groups nominated 49 women and girls in five awards categories: Community and Culture; Business and Construction; Sport and Wellbeing; Environment and Sustainability; and Inspiring Young Woman. There was also a Special Recognition for Community Service award, which was added as a recommendation.

The first InspirationAll winners and runners up were:

Community and Culture

Winner: Vicki Williams, Co-Founder of Bread n Butter

Runner up: Kiran Sheth, Stem Cell Transformation Programme Director

Business and Construction

Winner: Alexia Baron, Director and Founder of Porto & Bello

Runner up: Hawa Abdi, Co-Founder and Director of Centre of Excellence

Sport and Wellbeing

Winner: Sonia Green, England’s Rugby 7s side Captain and winner of various Premiership and Cup titles and Vice Principal at Saracens High School

Environment and Sustainability

Winner: Shiri Atsmon, Creator of Finchley Pollinator Project

Runner up: Ingrid Posen, Chairperson of Friends of Child’s Hill Park and of Greening our Neighbourhood groups

Inspiring Young Woman

Winner: Snnehal Vijay, Sustainability Campaigner

Runner up: Harriet Boamah, Managing Director F.U.S.E Youth Project

Special Recognition for Community Service Award

Winner: Hope Yoloye, Living way Ministries

Councillor Zahra Beg, Cabinet Member for Equalities, Communities & the Voluntary Sector, said: “In the first year of our InspirationAll awards, we have celebrated 10 exceptionally talented and dedicated women and girls. In their own fields, their accomplishments set them apart. They were nominated by people who live, work or study in our borough, showing the difference they have made to so many people’s lives. I congratulate and thank them for all they have achieved and given to our communities. They have inspired us all.”

The InspirationAll panel of judges included Cllr Zahra Beg, Cabinet Member for Equalities, Communities & the Voluntary Sector; Bina Omare, CEO of the Colindale Community Trust; William Cooper from Barnet Council; and young person’s Nusayba Al-hatimy and Somayeh Caesar.

The awards ceremony included special performances from singer Angela Anuforo and spoken word poetry from Hollie-Dee. There were also speeches from the Mayor of Barnet Cllr Nagus Narenthira, and Multi Diversity Award Winner & Senior Lecturer & Diversity Lead at Middlesex University, Dr Doirean Wilson.

For more information on the InspirationAll awards visit: https://engage.barnet.gov.uk/inspirationall-women-and-girls-award-winners-2 External link