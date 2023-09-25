Come along to our health and social care recruitment event and meet local employers from nursing homes, supported living and home care providers, plus see what vacancies are available.

• careers advice and guidance

• network with providers

• training opportunities

• live vacancies and recruitment opportunities

Q&A with Industry Leaders Industries and many more.

📍The health and social care recruitment event will take place at RAF Air Force Museum, Dermot Boyle Wing, Grahame Park Way, London, NW9 5LL11 on Tuesday 11 October between 10am and 4pm. Find out more and sign up here https://ow.ly/IXi750POe0V