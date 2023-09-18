Dean Brennan named an unchanged starting XI from the team that beat Altrincham 3-0 at The Hive last week.

Rochdale started the game the brighter and were rewarded after 20 minutes when Tyrese Sinclair found the back of the net.

Their lead didn’t last long as Nicke Kabamba got on the end of Dale Gorman’s cross and put a stunning header into the top corner of the Rochdale goal to level the score after 27 minutes.

That goal got The Bees into gear as they began to dominate the game. Zak Brunt came close to giving The Bees the lead but was denied by a great stop from Louie Moulden.

Despite Barnet’s dominant spell Rochdale took the lead again through Sinclair.

HT: Rochdale 2-1 Barnet FC

Ben Wynter was taken off at the break and replaced with Reece Hall-Johnson.

It was a poor start to the second half as Rochdale added a third to the scoreline.

Dale Gorman made way for Idris Kanu after 54 minutes.

Reece Hall-Johnson found Harry Pritchard at the back post who managed to play the ball back across the face of goal for Nicke Kabamba to smash in his second goal of the afternoon.

Barnet pressed heavily for the final twenty minutes but would be caught on the counter with 89 minutes on the clock as Ian Henderson curled in Rochdale’s fourth to secure them the win.

FT: Rochdale 4-2 Barnet FC

Starting XI: Walker, Coker, Collinge, Okimo, Gorman(Kanu 54′) , Kabamba, Pritchard, Hartigan, Wynter (Reece Hall-Johnson 46′), Oluwo, Brunt (Stead 80′)

Unused subtitutes: Armstrong, Potter

Goals: Kabamba 27′, 67′

Yellow Card: Hartigan

Attendance: 2,568