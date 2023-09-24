For International Women’s Day 2023 young people passed a motion at Barnet Youth Assembly calling on the council to provide more opportunities to support the confidence of young women and girls.

This workshop will allow you to visit Barnet Council’s main office, meet our staff and other young people to talk about the steps to your success!

5.30pm – Refreshments and social time

6 pm to 7.30pm – Empowerment session with Natasha Garcia, Career and Development Mentor and later to meet and talk with inspiring senior female leaders at Barnet Council

Book your spot at https://t.ly/8SOSd