Barnet Council has joined forces with the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) as a Local Leadership Partner to elevate its local business support. Through this collaboration, Barnet is embracing FSB’s five key pledges, designed to strengthen the relationship between the council and businesses:

Give parity of esteem between residents and business.

Ensure consultations with businesses are clear, simple, and well communicated in good time.

Visit businesses. Face-to-face contact is important for building a trusting relationship with small businesses.

Talk to and share information with neighbouring London Boroughs.

Have a dedicated Councillor and Single Point of Contact acting as a small business champion.

Barnet’s new vision, Our Plan for Barnet 2023-26, acknowledges the crucial role of businesses as major stakeholders in the borough. Barnet has more than 26,000 enterprises, the majority of which are small businesses.

The council is focused on empowering businesses and the self-employed, enhancing their skills, confidence and access to opportunities. It also encourages residents to shop locally and support small businesses on their high streets.

Cllr Clarke, Barnet’s Small Business Champion, said: “Barnet is proud to work with partners like the Federation of Small Businesses to support local businesses. We are delighted to sign this pledge as a sign of our commitment to keep supporting our businesses to grow, providing them with the necessary support and opportunities to thrive. Stronger local businesses can help reduce poverty, make Barnet more vibrant and contribute to our journey to Net Zero – all key priorities for the borough.”

Michael Lassman, FSB London Regional Chair said: “We are delighted that Barnet Council has come forward to sign the FSB pledge to become a Local Leadership Partner cementing the existing relationship between our two organisations and committing to the ongoing support of the small and micro businesses in Barnet.

“FSB London aims to work with all the London Borough Councils to further the cause of micro and small enterprises because when small businesses and the self-employed succeed, so do local communities and economies”.

Sarah Vanstone, owner of ITJL restaurant, said: “We are based in Colindale, which is a dynamic area that is growing fast. The council’s support has been crucial for us, and it’s great to see Barnet’s commitment in fostering an environment where small businesses like ours can truly flourish.”

For information on the range of business support programmes available in Barnet, visit https://www.barnet.gov.uk/business/growing-your-business