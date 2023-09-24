Barnet Council Paves the Way for Greener Streets! 🌍 🌳

This September, we’re celebrating a commitment to healthier, greener, and safer streets for our community, as part of World Car-Free Day today and Cycle to School Week (25 to 29 Sept), highlighting our dedication to become a net zero council by 2030 and net zero borough by 2042.

📢 We’re thrilled to announce that five School Street schemes are now permanent after a successful trial. These schemes create safe spaces for kids to walk, scoot, and cycle to school without traffic worries. 🚴‍♂️

Three more schools will soon join the School Streets scheme, including Holly Park Primary School in Friern Barnet, visited by the Leader, Councillor Barry Rawlings.

With nearly half of London’s air pollution coming from road transport, World Car-Free Day is a crucial step in reducing emissions and improving air quality.

Read more 👉https://www.barnet.gov.uk/news/barnet-council-paves-way-greener-streets

#BarNETZERO #WorldCarFreeDay #CycletoSchoolWeek