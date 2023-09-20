The Bees bounced back from Saturday’s defeat with a 2-1 victory against Aldershot Town.

Dean Brennan made four changes to his side that suffered a 4-2 defeat on Saturday away to Rochdale.

Hall-Johnson, Armstrong, Kanu and Potter enter the line-up while Coker, Okimo and Gorman take the bench – Senior also joins them on the bench.

Aldershot came into the match off the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Gateshead.

The opening 10 minutes of the game welcomed a free-kick to Barnet in the 8th minute which was taken by Brunt but was controlled and cleared away by Aldershot.

Another chance came Barnet’s way when Pritchard sent in a quality cross which Kabamba struggled to get a foot on. A chance for Aldershot follows, however, it landed in the hands of Walker.

Another free-kick in a dangerous position was awarded to Barnet where it was whipped in by Hartigan, pushing for a chance, but ultimately was cleared away.

A booking comes our way in the 27th minute when Kanu was shown a yellow.

Aldershot played a ball across the Barnet box but the chance was calmly cleared by Oluwo.

The best chance of the game so far came when a backheel from Brunt made its way to Kanu who whipped in a cross to Hall-Johnson where the ball ended up hitting the side of the net.

Two close chances follow for the Bees followed by a third when Armstrong made a run through the Aldershot defence but the ball was well saved by the Aldershot keeper.

A third free-kick is awarded to Barnet and was taken by Hartigan who went for the goal but just overshot seeing it go over the bar.

Aldershot have their best chance of the game so far on the cusp on half-time when they make a run through and sending the ball to their top goalscorer, Josh Stokes, who shoots the ball just past the top left of the goal.

Barnet deservedly found the back of the net in the last moments of the first half. Danny Collinge got his 5th goal of the season when a corner is played in by Brunt, who was largely involved in the buildup, Collinge meets the ball and tucks it away into the back of the net.

Barnet go for a second just before the end of the first half when Kabamba sends a header towards the goal but it met the hands of the Aldershot keeper. The Bees showed a strong first half performance and dominated the first 45.

HT: Barnet 1 – 0 Aldershot Town.

Two minutes into the second half and Armstrong nearly found the back of the net when the ball came off his head but it was comfortably saved by the keeper.

Within four minutes of the second half, Barnet doubled their lead when Kabamba found the ball after Hall-Johnson made a run down the far side where he whipped in the ball. Nicke Kabamba took the shot from a distance and tucked the ball away with ease.

Walker made an important save when the visitors made their way into the Barnet box.

Josh Stokes charged towards the goal for Aldershot and took a shot where Walker made a splendid save.

Moments later, Aldershot got one back when Tolaj found the back of the net with a header from a corner seeing the ball slip past Walker.

Aldershot once again made their way into the Barnet box where Oluwo made an important move to clear the ball away. Minutes later, Aldershot had a chance sent over the bar.

The first change for Barnet sees Armstrong make way for Senior following an impressive performance from the 23 year old.

Aldershot looked dangerous when one of their players just misjudge a shot but the ball quickly finds the feet of one of their players again who had another go which in the end landed in the hands of Walker. Aldershot continued to look a threat when Walker is forced to make another save.

The next change for Barnet welcomes Okimo to the pitch with Potter coming off.

A corner for Aldershot resulted in Danny Collinge making a key clearance with the home fans cheering the move.

Barnet had a close chance in the 76th minute when an impressive effort was sent in by Kanu where he narrowly missed.

Stokes whipped in a cross of good quality for Aldershot but no one was there to find the end of it where Walker came out of the goal to catch it.

A deep cross met Kabamba’s head but he failed to get his second of the night.

An Aldershot ball was sent across the face of the goal, however, no Aldershot player gets their foot to it and it was swiftly cleared away.

The visitors have another threatening moment when theylook like they are about to make it level until Okimo intercepts and disposes of the ball.

Gorman made his way onto the pitch with Brunt making his way off.

After an eventful match, The Bees secured the three points and remain third on the table.

FT: Barnet FC 2 – 0 Aldershot Town.

Barnet Starting XI: Walker, Hall-Johnson, Collinge, Armstrong (Senior 67′), KAbamba, Kanu, Pritchard, Hartigan, Oluwo, Potter (Okimo 70′), Brunt (Gorman 90+3′).

Unused Substitute: Coker, Stead.

Goals: Collinge 44’, Kabamba 49’.

Yellow: Kanu, Walker, Brunt

Attendance: 1,321 (172 away)