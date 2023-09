Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters were called to a fire at a bakery and restaurant with dwellings above on Olympic Way in Wembley.

Part of a commercial oven on the ground floor was destroyed by fire. Thankfully no injuries are reported.

The Brigade was called at 0157 and the incident was under control by 0420. Fire crews from Wembley, Park Royal, Willesden and Stanmore fire stations were in attendance.

The cause of the fire is accidental and due to a bread oven being left on.