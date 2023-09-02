🐾 Are you coming to DOGGIE DAY AT THE BRUNSWICK this Saturday? It’s FREE ENTRY to a whole afternoon of fun, no tickets required. 🙌🏼

📆 Saturday 2nd September, 12pm – 4:30pm.

– 𝓦𝓱𝓪𝓽 𝓣𝓸 𝓔𝔁𝓹𝓮𝓬𝓽 –

🎀 We’ll be hosting a doggie fashion show. (All dogs are welcome to take part on the day, and there will be cash prizes for the winners!)

🏆 We’ll also be hosting a doggie competition to give cash prizes for the waggiest tale, best paw shaker, most handsome and so much more.

🖌 2 caricature artists to be at the event all day to capture your dogs in their best light.

🍻 Riding House Café is serving a free doggie beer with every selected drink purchased.

☕ Starbucks UK will be offering free puppuccinos to visiting pooches.

🛍️ Keep your eyes peeled on the day for free doggie treats & goodie bags.

🦴 We’ll be joined by Waggy Den , Bew Dogs , Dogldn and PetLondon with some amazing doggie essentials including luxe leashes, toys, treats & accessories. (10% of takings will go to Guide Dogs UK)

📋 We’ll be joined by professional dog trainers That’s so Fetch Training, Meatball Motel and Sam Neezer who will be roaming around the centre offering tips & advice, as well as hosting an exciting dog tricks exhibition.

📷 Professional dog photography by Raven Imagery

🤳🏼 And expect lots of pop-ups for fun photo-ops.

📷 Upload a picture or reel of the day and tag @brunswicklondon and #BrunswickLondon for the chance to win a £100 prize! A winner will be selected the following week.

All dogs must be on leads. Waggy tails are free to wag! 🦮

📌 Location: The Brunswick Centre, opposite Russell Square Tube Station.