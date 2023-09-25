Archbishop Nikitas visits the Church Nativity of the Mother of God in Bristol

On Sunday, 10th September 2023, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided over the Divine Liturgy at the Orthodox Church of the Nativity of the Mother of God in Bristol.

The Very Rev. Archimandrite Kyril Jenner, Priest in Charge of the community, concelebrated the Divine Liturgy with His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas. The Rev. Archdeacon Dr George Tsourous also served. The community’s choir graced the service with their beautiful hymns, enhancing the ambience of the Liturgy.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Archimandrite Kyril’s ordination to the diaconate, the Chair of the Parish Council, Mrs Kate Hearn, presented him with an icon of St Cyril on behalf of the community.

Following the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy, the community hosted a warm reception, featuring homemade dishes provided by members of the community from diverse ethnic backgrounds, in honour of The Archbishop.



Photo courtesy: Alexios Gennaris