The Archbishop in Cornwall

On Sunday, 17th September 2023, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain made his inaugural pastoral visit to the Community of the Archangel Michael and St Piran in the town of Falmouth in Cornwall, where His Eminence presided over Matins and the Divine Liturgy.

The Archbishop, accompanied by Archdeacon Dr George Tsourous, was received with joy by the Rev. Oeconomos Fr. Nikitas Lantsberry, the devoted Priest-in-Charge, as well as the faithful of the community, a crowd representing diverse nationalities and ethnicities, who welcomed him warmly and embraced him with Abrahamic hospitality, demonstrating the utmost generosity and love.

Following the Divine Liturgy, His Eminence tonsured five new readers from the community.

A wonderful expression of unity and fellowship ensued as the community had prepared a delightful meal featuring not only local Cornish delicacies but also dishes representing the various backgrounds, celebrating the diversity and rich culture of the community.

Leading the welcoming party was the Priest in Charge, Fr Nikitas Lantsberry, who was joined by the vibrant youth of the community in receiving the Archbishop. Their heartfelt welcome epitomised the spirit of love, unity, and shared devotion, marking the event as a truly blessed occasion for all.