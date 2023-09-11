On Friday, 8th September 2023, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided over Matins and the Divine Liturgy at the Church of the Nativity of the Mother of God in Camberwell, South London.

During his sermon on the day’s Feast, His Eminence touched upon the virtues exemplified by the Mother of God, urging the congregation to follow Her sterling example of obedience and humility. He emphasized the importance of listening keenly to the words and teachings of Her Son, not just passively but with a heart willing to incarnate these teachings in daily life.

The Priest in Charge of the community, the Very Rev. Archimandrite Christodoulos Persopoulos, concelebrated at the Divine Liturgy, assisted by the Rev. Oeconomos Stylianos Savva and the Rev. Presbyter Thomas Koutroukis from the neighbouring Parish, Church of the Transfiguration in Woolwich. The Rev. Archdeacon Dr George Tsourous also served during the ceremony. Following the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy, the congregation gathered for a warm reception in the community hall.

Photo courtesy: Charalambos Clark