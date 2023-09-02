Detectives investigating an allegation of sexual assault in Islington are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The incident happened at around 03:30hrs on Thursday, 24 August in Hornsey Road, N19.

The victim, a woman aged in her 40s, and another woman were approached by the suspect on Hornsey Road where they chatted for a while before the victim left to go home.

The suspect walked with her through Elthorne Park where he suddenly grabbed hold of her and began to tear at her clothing.

The victim attempted to call for help as she was thrown to the floor, sustaining a head injury.

A member of the public, hearing her cries for help, came to her assistance – the suspect left the scene.

The victim was taken by London Ambulance Service to a north London hospital for treatment to a head injury. The injury was not life threatening.

She continues to be supported by specialist officers.

Detective Sergeant Azmeen Pinnu of the Met’s Central North Command said: “This was a highly frightening experience, the effects of which are likely to stay with the victim for years to come.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who has any information about this incident.“

The suspect is described as a 5ft 5ins tall male, of Mediterranean appearance, with a beard. At the time of the assault he was wearing a black shirt and a black and white baseball cap. Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote 1045/24AUG.

You can also provide information 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.