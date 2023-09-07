Officers are appealing for any information or witnesses which will assist with their enquiries after a disturbance in a supermarket which damaged the shop.

We were called to Mann Brothers Supermarket in Hillhouse, Waltham Abbey, at about 5.20pm on Wednesday 6 September.

It was reported that a fight took place between a number of young people in the shop, which resulted in damage to the shop.

It was further reported one person was believed armed with a knife. He was described as white with blond hair, wearing trousers and no shirt.

We are now appealing with any information members of the public any have about this incident.

If you have any information, please quote incident 1057 of Wednesday 6 September.

