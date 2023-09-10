Officers are appealing for information following a serious collision in Waltham Forest which has left a young child with serious injuries.

Police were called at 15:39hrs on Friday, 8 September, to Shrubland Road, E10. A collision was reported between a pick-up truck and a three-year-old child.

The child was immediately taken to hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by police. There has been no arrest.

The investigation is being led by officers from the Met’s Serious Collison Investigation Unit who are appealing for witnesses, information and any dash-cam footage.

Any witnesses or anyone with footage or information are asked to call police on 101 or contact via @MetCC on Twitter. Please quote CAD 5500/08sep.