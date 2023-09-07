Antony Costa, of boyband Blue, has joined the cast of Mamma Mia! The Party at the O2.

The award-winning singer-songwriter and actor, who is Greek Cypriot on his father’s side, began performances on 31 August in the role of Nikos.

“I am thrilled to have been given such a unique opportunity to be a part of Mamma Mia! The Party,” Antony said in a statement. “Being a massive ABBA fan myself, I cannot wait to get stuck into such a fun project and immerse myself into the world that Björn Ulvaeus and Sandi Toksvig have so masterfully crafted. See you in the Taverna!”

Be transported to Nikos Taverna on the Greek Island of Skopelos for a night filled with ABBA’s greatest hits, a gourmet Greek meal, and a heart-warming story that unfolds around you. The evening ends with a 1970s disco where everyone can dance the night away!

Antony’s theatre credits include leading roles in Blood Brothers (West End), Boogie Nights (UK Tour), Rock of Ages (UK Tour), Zorro (Hope Mill Theatre), The Cat and The Canary (UK Tour), Popstars: The Musical (UK Tour), Aladdin (De Montfort Hall, Leicester) and Beauty and the Beast (Grand Opera House, York).

Mamma Mia! The Party is at the O2 now booking until 3 March 2024.