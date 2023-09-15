Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou’s reputation has taken another impressive turn after being nominated for FIFA’s Best Male Coach for work which bridges his time at Celtic and Spurs.

The former Australia manager has been shortlisted for the prestigious award alongside Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, Napoli’s Luciano Spalletti, Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi and Barca’s Xavi.

The award focuses on the period between December 2022 and August 2023.

The winner will be selected by an international jury compromising the current coaches of all men’s national teams – one vote per team -, the current captain of all men’s national teams – one vote per team – and a specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team.