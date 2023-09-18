Launch of New Campaign

#ForUsToo

#MatchMyMix

Last night, saw the launch of the #ForUsToo Campaign – an urgent appeal to recruit stem cell donors of diverse and mixed heritage.

Blood cancer patients need a donor of the same ethnic or racial background. People of mixed heritage can find it harder still as they need a donor with a similarly mixed ethnicity.

Statistics show that less than three per cent of the total number of donors are from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Tragically, most adults and children from diverse backgrounds cannot get the life-saving bone marrow transplant they need because there is no match for them in the registry. Lifesaving donors for patients from ethnic minority backgrounds are very low and, much lower for those of mixed heritage. People of mixed heritage deserve a fair chance of fighting blood cancer.

Please help us raise awareness of this campaign for people with mixed heritage to join the bone marrow registers.

Every year over 2,000 people in the UK have their lives shattered by the devastating news that they require a bone marrow or stem cell transplant. Leukaemia and other potentially fatal bone marrow disorders strike indiscriminately and have a profound effect on all concerned. For many patients without a sibling match, volunteer donors offer the only alternative, the only chance of life.

https://www.leukaemiacancersociety.org/become-a-stem-cell-donor

#ForUsToo #MatchMyMix