AEK v OHM Sports U15 – Middlesex Cup AEK U15s kicked off their defence of the Middlesex Cup with a fine performance against a tough OHM team. AEK started brightly and with OHM barely having a kick, went 1-0 up following a nice move, Lucca fed Tristan who dispatched a cool finish into the bottom corner. AEK continued to create chances but went in 1-0 up at half time. With the second half underway, OHM came out on the front foot and with purpose and started to dominate the match. This paid dividends with an equaliser early on, which only seemed to galvanise AEK. With a point to prove, they retook a grip on the game through Michael who spotting the GK off the line, scored AEK’s second with a lovely chip. Shortly after, a nice run from Jon ended in a penalty which Lucca calmly finished. With AEK enjoying themselves, playing attractive football and stretching OHM, their fourth came from an excellent Kyros corner for Lucca to head past the GK. With OHM demoralised, AEK grabbed their fifth through a lovely s