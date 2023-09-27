In 2022, 24.7% (almost 20 million) of the children (aged less than 18 years) in the EU were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, according to data released by Eurostat, the statistical service of the EU. In Cyprus, this percentage stood at 18.1% (about 31 thousand children).

Compared with 2021, this share in the EU slightly increased by 0.3 percentage points (pp). In Cyprus, there was a small reduction by 1.1 pp.

At national level, in 2022, the highest values were reported in Romania (41.5%), Bulgaria (33.9%) and Spain (32.2%).

In contrast, Slovenia (10.3%), Czechia (13.4%), and Denmark (13.8%) registered the lowest shares.