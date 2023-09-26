A new artist residency is coming to Palmers Green with a dedicated workspace and a programme of support for the community, creatives and businesses in the area.

Run by Arbeit Studios in partnership with Enfield Council, the residency will offer a rolling three-month free studio space for artists based in Enfield to work on their practice, alongside developing a new piece of work that responds to a localised theme.

The theme of the first residency ‘High Street Happenings’ celebrates Palmers Green High Street, its diversity, opportunity and place in the community. The finished work will be exhibited either at Arbeit Studios 310C Green Lanes or on the high street of Palmers Green.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Spaces, Culture and Local Economy, Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu, said: “We are looking to inspire creativity, connect communities and embrace ideas to rejuvenate the high street and invest in local talent. We are determined to deliver creative spaces and support artistic industries in all of Enfield’s town centres.”

Enfield Council has been working closely with Arbeit Studios, an organisation that transforms empty units in London into studio spaces for artists, designers, makers, start-ups and small businesses, to inspire creativity, connect communities and power ideas.

Arbeit has connected with the community including with the Palmers Green Action Team on the wider aspect of the creative and community programme, which will include:

A local makers market at their workspace at 310C Green Lanes

Support for the successful community market at Devonshire Square

A creative programme of workshops and events tailored for local artists

Space and support for residents, grassroots groups and organisations looking to run and create events

Nimrod Vardi, co-Director at Arbeit, said: “We’re incredibly excited to get cracking with our plans and projects for our new space in Palmers Green. We’ve already had such a warm welcome from the community, creatives and businesses and are looking forward to developing more connections so that we can best support the fantastic skills and talent here in Palmers Green.”

The news is also announced ahead of the next Community Market at neighbouring Devonshire Square, a new community space, to be held on the 14 October,10am to 4pm and led by Palmers Green Action team, alongside a Wellbeing Weekend in Arbeit Studios on 14 and 15 October.

If you are an Enfield artist and would like to apply for the first round (October to January) of Arbeit’s Artist Residency Programme, applications are open on their website and the deadline to apply is 15 October. For more information, visit the Arbeit webpage.

In April 2023 Arbeit Studios launched a new site offering workspaces and a programme of support for the community, creatives and businesses in Palmers Green.

In June 2022 Arbeit Studios was awarded the Workspace Launch Fund (funded via the Additional Restrictions Grant) from Enfield Council to deliver an exciting new workspace in Palmers Green.

Devonshire Square is a new community meanwhile space developed through engagement with the local community and businesses to support outdoor trading and activity on Green Lanes. Arbeit’s curation of the space in collaboration with the Palmers Green Action Team will inform designs for a permanent square that will be delivered through funding allocated from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Links:

Arbeit Studios: www.arbeit.org.uk

To apply to the residency programme, visit: www.arbeit.org.uk/highsthappenings

Devonshire Square markets: https://www.palmersgreenactionteam.org/news/devonshire-road-markets-are-back