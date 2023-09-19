Police were called by LAS at 04:00hrs on Tuesday, 19 September to Upper Tollington Park, N4 to reports of a stabbing.

Officers responded and found a man, believed to be aged 52, with injuries.

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to inform the man’s next of kin.

A crime scene and road closures are in place.

Detectives in Specialist Crime have been informed and are investigating.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy Carberry, Specialist Crime, said: “We’re in the very early stages of our enquiries and work continues to establish what happened. I would appeal to anyone who might have heard a disturbance and seen anyone leaving the area to call us immediately.

“I am also asking local residents and businesses in the vicinity to check doorbell and CCTV cameras; you may have captured something that could prove significant in our investigation. Please check and contact us.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, lead for policing in Haringey, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has lost his life.

“We will do everything we can to identify those responsible for this horrendous crime and bring them to justice and keep the community safe. As such local people can expect to see an enhanced police presence in the area. If you saw anything that you think might help our investigation, I urge you to approach those officers and tell them what you know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or post @MetCC via X ref CAD 835/19 Sept.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.