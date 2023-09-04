Timothy Adeoye, 20 (31.03.03), of no fixed address, appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday, 4 September where he was handed a life sentence – to serve a minimum of 23 years.

The outcome follows a trial which concluded on Friday, 5 May with Adeoye being convicted of the murder of Donavan Allen; possession of an offensive weapon and threatening a person with a blade in a public place.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, investigating, said: “Adeoye photo above is a dangerous individual. He has not taken responsibility for his actions, however he will now have time to reflect on their consequences. Of course there is no court outcome that could return Donavan to his family and the thoughts of myself and my team are very much with them today.”

Police were called at 18:10hrs on Monday, 7 February 2022 to reports of a stabbing on Ayley Croft in Enfield. Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service [LAS] and found Donavan Allen, 17, who had been stabbed in the chest.

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, he sadly died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination held on Wednesday, 9 February found that Donavan had died from a single stab wound to the chest.

A murder investigation was launched led by Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley.

The investigation found that on the day of the murder, three males were at a flat in Ayley Croft waiting for their friend to arrive.



Instead, the defendant, Timothy Adeoye photo above arrived. In order to gain entry to the flat, Adeoye produced a knife and entered the property.

While Adeoye was inside the address a male, who was with Donavan, called the flat and said that he was on his way to the address. Adeoye quickly told the group not to tell them that he was at the address. He took a knife from the kitchen and left the flat to wait for Donavan’s friend in the communal area of the building.

As Donavan Allen photo above, and his friend, entered the building and headed toward the flat, Adeoye approached them, wearing a balaclava with a skeleton face on it. He pulled out a knife and told them to empty their pockets. At this point, a neighbour in the communal area shouted at the group to leave or they would call police. Adeoye threatened this neighbour with a knife.

Donavan and his friend turned to leave, but Adeoye followed them. He then stabbed Donavan in the chest causing the injury that claimed his life.

As part of the investigation, detectives analysed mobile phone movement that Adeoye travelled to Paddington train station after the murder, where he took a train to Bristol, and then went on to an address at Fore Street, Trowbridge where he was eventually arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, 10 February 2022.

On arrest, Adeoye attempted to escape from a rear window and also attempted to throw out his mobile phone – this was recovered by officers.

On 12 February 2022, he was charged with the murder of Donavan Allen, three counts of attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and threatening a person with a knife/blade in a public place.

He was remanded in custody throughout proceedings.

Donavan’s mother said: “Donavan was polite, kind, funny and talented and he was taken from us for no reason at all. There are no words to describe the loss. If I lost a husband I’d be a widow, and a child that loses their parents is an orphan . . .but for a sister who has lost her brother and a mother that has lost her only son, there are no words”.