A Highbury man who raped, assaulted and controlled his ex-partner has been jailed for 10 years.

Richard Summers, 35 (10.02.87), of Highbury Park was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday, 14 September at Snaresbrook Crown Court for rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and coercive and controlling behaviour.

He has also been issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and added to the sex offenders register for 15 years.

The court heard how Summers had a long history of dangerous assaults and violence towards his ex-partner.

On Saturday, 4 March at approximately 1pm, police were called to a pub in Highbury Barn, N5 by a member of the public who saw the victim-survivor injured and in distress. When officers arrived, she disclosed that Summers entered her bedroom while under the influence of cocaine and forced her to have sex with him.

The victim attempted to fight back but Summers remained forceful, repeatedly punching her in the face and hitting her over the head with a glass ashtray. The victim was able to escape only when Summers fell asleep.

Detective Constable Max Orange, who led the investigation, said: “Summers is a predatory offender, who traumatised and abused his ex-partner in a sickening way. We are certain that he posed a real danger to other women who may have come into contact with.

“I’d like to thank the dedicated team of officers who left no stone unturned in their relentless pursuit of Summers – and I hope yesterday’s sentencing serves as a reflection of our commitment to bringing predators to justice and protecting women and girls in our city.”

As part of the investigation, officers supported the victim-survivor and provided significant safeguarding measures. They offered specialist support and signposted the victim-survivor to partner agencies for care and support.

During interviews with police, Summers lied throughout. He claimed the victim sustained her injuries from riding her bike into a lamppost and asserted that he had never raped her, further showing his lack of remorse for the crimes he had committed.

Summers was brought to trial on Monday, 4 September and pleaded guilty to assault. After a seven day trial the jury were sent out to consider verdicts for the remaining offences. After approximately 8 hours of deliberation, they returned guilty verdicts for rape and coercive and controlling behaviour.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Ridley, public protection lead for Islington added: “Summers is clearly a very dangerous individual and I’m pleased that he has been brought to justice. Detectives leading this case have demonstrated our determination to make London a safer place for women and girls, tackling the scourge of domestic violence.

“We know that there is more work to be done in protecting women and girls across the capital which is a top priority in our New Met for London plan. Every day we are making strides to work with partners to support victims and track down predatory offenders.”