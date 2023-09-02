St Panteleimon 3 Potton United 0

A good result for the Saints although they made hard work of it.

It began quite evenly with both sides competing for every ball. It was in the 17th minute that Joao Praes put the Saints 1 up.

This is what they needed for Saints to settle and show their football. They found plenty of space down the right side and had plenty of chances to go further ahead and put the game to bed.

But Pottons goal keeper James Hoskins kept them in the game.

The half ended with the Saints 1 up, would they come to rue their missed opportunities in the second half.

In second half, it was inevitable that Potton would fight for every ball and they did so.

The Saints were struggling to play their football, but they were strong enough defensively. Tensions were rising and it wasn’t until the 89th minute that Ayub Albadri showed some composure from the left side and set up Hamza Meizou to slot the ball home and secure victory.

Ahmed Douki made it 3-0 in injury time with some silky skills by faking to shoot 3 times and sending the defensive players of Potton to the ground then slotting the ball home.

A good win, to lift the Saints to second in the table of the Spartan South Midlands League.

Man of the match

Jonathan Moura



Michael Sifonios